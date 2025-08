Dr Charu Lata Bansal has over 15 years of experience in gynaecology, with specialisation in high-risk pregnancy, laparoscopic surgeries, infertility, and cosmetic gynaecology. She completed her MBBS from MAMC Delhi. She served as an Assistant Professor at SMS Medical College Jaipur. Her accolades include a gold medal in obstetrics and gynaecology from former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. She is currently a senior at Cocoon Hospital.