About

Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni is the Director & Head – CVTS & Heart & Lung Transplant, Robotic Heart Surgery, at Nanavati Max Superspeciality. He has also worked as a Chief Consultant, Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Heart & Lung Transplantation, as well as at the Minimally Invasive & Robotic Cardiac Surgery, Global Hospitals in Mumbai. He has also been associated with Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai and Jehangir Hospital, Pune.