Dr Caroline Simon is a skilled Pulmonologist with 8 years of experience. She has completed her graduation from Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences and specialized in MD (Pulmonary Medicine) from Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Medical College, securing the first rank in the examinations held for the year 2016. She was also awarded European Diploma in Adult Respiratory Medicine (Madrid, Spain) in the year 2019. She was previously associated with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Research Institute, Andheri, Mumbai for 8 years. She is well versed with Asthma, COPD, Interstitial Lung Disease, Lung Cancer, Pleural disease, Pulmonary Vascular Disease, Tuberculosis, Covid and other Lung infections. She has immense skill and experience in fiberoptic bronchoscopy, medical thoracoscopy, EBUS (Endobronchial ultrasound) – conventional and radial and vast knowledge and expertise in performing and interpreting Pulmonary Function Tests like Spirometry, Diffusing Capacity, Body Plethysmography, Impulse Oscillometry, FeNO.