Dr Bharat Shah has been in practice for more than three decades now and has been associated with some of the top hospitals and medical institutions of the country. He has also been the Head of the Nephrology department of many renowned hospitals in Mumbai. His MBBS degree was completed at KEM Hospital. He furthermore underwent training in the same hospital to specialize in his field of nephrology. He then went to USA and did his Clinical fellowship in Nephrology at University of Cincinnati Medical Centre and clinical research fellowship at New England Medical Center, Boston. Dr Bharat Shah holds special interests in kidney transplant and prevention and early detection of chronic kidney disease, hypertension, diabetic kidney disease among others. He is President of Indian Society of Nephrology, West Zone and General Secretary of Zonal Trasplant Coordination Committee, Mumbai.