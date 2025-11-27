Dr Bhanu Mishra is a skilled nephrologist with comprehensive experience in kidney transplant, dialysis, and critical care nephrology. Having completed his MBBS and MD in Medicine from Goa Medical College, followed by a DNB in Nephrology from Dr B. L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, New Delhi. Dr Mishra has been associated with leading healthcare institutions, contributing to advanced kidney care and patient management. Dr Mishra is actively engaged in academic teaching, research, and clinical training and has served as a faculty member, speaker, and chairperson at numerous national and international conferences.