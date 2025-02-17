Dr Avinash Upadhyay is an oncologist with an experience of over a decade. He has done his MBBS from Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Patna and MD – General Medicine from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgradruate Medical Education and Research. He has also done his DM – Medical Oncology from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He specialises in breast cancer management, melanoma treatment, and chemotherapy of solid tumours and haematological malignancies. He is currently with Appollo Spectra Hospitals.