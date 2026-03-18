Dr Aswini Kumar Panigrahi is a senior nephrologist and transplant renal physician with over 20 years of experience. He holds MBBS, MD (General Medicine), and DNB (Nephrology) qualifications and is currently associated with Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He specialises in managing chronic kidney disease (CKD), acute renal failure, dialysis (hemodialysis and peritoneal), and renal transplant evaluation, and also practices at Nephrosafe Dialysis Center, KPHB.