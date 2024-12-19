About

Dr Ashok M.N is a consultant in the internal medicine and diabetology department at SPARSH Hospital. A distinguished alumnus of JJM Medical College and KMC Mangalore, Dr Ashok holds an MD in General Medicine. He pursued specialised training in diabetology from Boston University School of Medicine. His clinical focus encompasses the management of diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, and obesity. He actively engages in medical education, delivering health talks on diabetes, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and thyroid Disorders to both fellow practitioners and the general public. He also plays a pivotal role in treating patients with respiratory diseases and critical cases requiring intensive care.