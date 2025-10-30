Dr Aseem Sharma is a dermatologist at Skin Saga Centre for Dermatology in Mumbai and Andheri with 10 years of experience. He is an alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. He was an Assistant Professor of dermatology at Sion Hospital and retired from the Indian Air Force. He is a triple postgraduate in dermatology—MD and DNB—and has a one-year fellowship in hair diseases (Trichology) under the renowned Trichology professor in Mumbai. You can consult him for skin diseases, hair disorders, vitiligo, Botox, fillers, threads, peels, acne scars, aesthetic and cosmetic procedures, surgery and lasers.