Dr Arup Halder is a consultant Pulmonologist in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at CMRI Hospital. He has more than 15 years experience in Pulmonary Medicine. He started his carrier at Columbia Asia Hospital and was attached there for 12 years. He was also attached to Woodlands Hospital for 10 years as a consultant. Apart from general Pulmonology, his core area of interest is Sleep Medicine, especially Sleep Disordered Breathing. He has been engaged in Polysomnography for the last 13 years and has done several research publications in this area.