Dr Arpit Bansal is a distinguished Consultant in Advanced Laparoscopy and Surgical Oncology based in Allahabad. Renowned for his exceptional work in advanced laparoscopic and oncological surgeries, he currently leads the Advanced Laparoscopy and Oncosurgery Department at a 200-bed multispecialty hospital. His contributions to surgery have earned him multiple international accolades.

Dr Arpit specialises in advanced laparoscopic surgery, surgical oncology, and minimally invasive procedures. He provides his expertise at Jeevan Jyoti Hospital in Allahabad and has gained global recognition for his work. Among his notable achievements, he was honoured with the Icons of Health Award by the Times of India Group in 2017 and 2019 for excellence in Laparoscopy and Oncology. He has also delivered a keynote lecture at the International Kenya Endoscopic Society in 2016 and served as a Co-Investigator in the Metamodix ‘EndoSleeve Implant Trial for Obesity and Diabetes’, in collaboration with Galaxy Laparoscopy Institute and Metamodix, Minneapolis, USA.

As a speaker at global health forums, including A4M Longevity Fest and the BIOMED Expo, Dr Arpit is at the forefront of integrating ancient wisdom with modern science at his Gut & Longevity Clinic, guiding others toward unlocking their fullest potential.