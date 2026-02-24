Dr Arindam Pande is an experienced cardiologist with over 15 years of clinical expertise. At Manipal Hospitals, Kolkata, he works as a Senior Consultant in Interventional Cardiology. His practice covers a wide range of cardiac procedures, including coronary angiography, angioplasty, pacemaker implantation, Cardiac resynchronisation therapy (CRT), electrophysiology studies, and structural heart interventions.

Dr Pande completed his MBBS with honours, followed by an MD in General Medicine and a DM in Cardiology. He has further enriched his skills with advanced training in structural heart interventions in the USA.

Over the years, Dr Pande has performed more than 100,000 coronary angiographies and more than 10,000 angioplasty procedures. He has also implanted more than 5000 pacemakers, making him highly skilled in both diagnostic and interventional cardiology. His expertise also includes electrophysiology, congenital heart disease interventions, device closures, balloon valvotomy, and pericardiocentesis.

Dr Pande has served in key roles at renowned teaching and healthcare institutions. He has been actively involved in academic training and has mentored postgraduate cardiology students. His passion for research is reflected in several published works on heart disease, device therapies, and interventional techniques.

He has won multiple awards at national and international forums, including first place in challenging case presentations and leadership contests. His academic achievements include ranking among the top in his postgraduate and super-speciality exams.

DDrPande is a member of the Cardiological Society of India, the European Society of Cardiology, and the American College of Cardiology. He also reviews articles for reputed medical journals. With sharp clinical acumen, hands-on skills, and a strong academic background, Dr Drrindam Pande is committed to providing the best possible care to his patients.