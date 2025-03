Dr Aravind P R is a Consultant – Rehabilitation Medicine with Aster Hospitals. He has done his MBBS from AIIMS, New Delhi, and his post graduation in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation from his alma mater itself. Dr Aravind has worked in various capacities learning from stalwarts in the field of Rehabilitation across India. He has done his Post doctoral fellowship in Neurological Rehabilitation from NIMHANS, Bengaluru.