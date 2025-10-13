Dr Apoorva Raghavan is a highly skilled dermatologist based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with 7 years of dedicated experience in the field of dermatology. She holds an MBBS degree along with an MD in Derma Venereology & Leprosy, showcasing her comprehensive training and expertise in treating a variety of dermatological conditions. Her practice covers a broad spectrum of dermatological issues, from common skin conditions like acne and eczema to more complex disorders. Dr Raghavan believes in the importance of educating her patients about their skin health and empowers them with knowledge to make informed decisions about their treatment.