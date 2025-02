Dr Anusha Rao is a Pediatrician and Neonatologist in Aundh, Pune, and has an experience of 13 years in these fields. Dr Anusha Rao practices at Ankura Hospital For Women and Children in Aundh, Pune. She completed her MBBS from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in 2011, her MD in Pediatrics from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, in 2017 and DNB-Pediatrics from the National Board of Examination, India in 2017.