About

Dr Anshuman Manaswi is a highly respected surgeon, widely known for his contributions to both aesthetic and emergency healthcare. With years of experience as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, he combines precision, artistry, and a deep commitment to patient well-being. His reputation has been built not only on technical skill but also on the compassion and holistic approach he brings to each case. Dr Manaswi’s dedication to enhancing lives goes beyond physical appearance, focusing on complete patient care that supports both physical and emotional health.