Dr Ankita Sharma is a highly qualified Ayurveda doctor and Panchakarma specialist, holding a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from Chennai and over 15 years of experience in holistic healthcare. She is renowned for her expertise in classical Panchakarma therapies, offering natural, personalised treatments for detoxification, rejuvenation, and the management of chronic lifestyle disorders. With a deep understanding of Ayurveda principles, Dr Ankita Sharma specialises in treating conditions such as arthritis, migraine, PCOD, stress, anxiety, digestive issues, skin disorders, and hormonal imbalances.