About

Dr Ankit Bansal is a consultant in the Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases department at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute. His expertise spans across managing complex cases within internal medicine, with a special focus on infectious diseases, cardiology, and diabetology. Dr Bansal completed his MBBS and MD in Medicine, equipping him with a solid foundation in medical science and patient care. As a member of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), Dr Bansal remains dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and advancing research within his specialty areas.