Dr Anju Ghei

Vice President, Head – Preventive Health with VLCC Healthcare, is an MBBS-registered medical practitioner, and also holds a PGCRT (post-graduate certificate in physical rehabilitation techniques). She has a special interest in wellness, fitness and preventive regimes. An active sports person throughout her student life, she has over 30 years of wide-ranging practical experience in this field. She has been closely involved in the development and delivery of many effective wellness solutions that integrate medical care, nutrition, active and passive fitness, and lifestyle modifications for overall wellness. She was awarded by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for her distinguished services in the field of wellness.