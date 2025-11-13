Dr Anindita Sarkar is a seasoned aesthetic physician and medical cosmetologist with over 15 years of experience in delivering advanced, results-driven skincare and haircare treatments. Dr Sarkar plays a key role in shaping doctor-led care pathways, mentoring junior medical advisors, and upholding the platform’s clinical standards. Her consultative style emphasises tailored regimens, high-performance skincare, and long-term skin health, reinforcing her mission to democratise expert dermatological care through digital innovation. Dr Sarkar brings a wealth of clinical expertise and a deep understanding of dermatological science to the forefront of personalised skincare.