About

Dr Anil Potdar is the Head Of Department and Consultant Cardiology at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital. He is one of the leading cardiologists in Mumbai, India with a experience of more than 30 years. He has a remarkable success rate of more than 99% in cardiac intervention cases with an extremely high level of competence and has successfully performed over 1000 interventions and 2000 diagnostic procedures every year. He is a member of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, Cardiologist Society of India, Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC) and Fellow of the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (FSCAI).