Dr Amita Jain is an Associate Director, Urogynaecologist with the Medanta Division of Urology and Andrology. She has the credit of successfully applying India’s first TVT Abbrevo in 2012, North India’s first TVT Exact in 2014 for the treatment of Stress Urinary Incontinence, and the first Anterior Prosima in 2012 for the treatment of Prolapse. She has also pioneered several advanced procedures in the country, including dynamic MRI of the pelvis, 2D/3D transperineal USG, and robotic urogynecology.