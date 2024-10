About

Dr Amit Chaudhary is a Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon and has an experience of 21 years in this field. Dr Chaudhary practices at Asian Institute of Medical Sciences. He completed MBBS from G.S.V.M. in 1998, MS – General Surgery from KGMC in 2003 and MCh – Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in 2009.