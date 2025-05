Dr Ameet Mandot is Senior Consultant – Clinical Lead Adult Hepatology & Liver Transplant. He comes with an experience of over 15 years. He has managed over 1000 liver patients with advanced liver diseases in ICU and ward. He is a National Gold Medalist in DNB-Gastroenterology. After completing his Gastroenterology he pursued advanced fellowship in Hepatology and Liver Transplantation at Clichy Paris under the mentorship of globally renowned hepatologists Prof.