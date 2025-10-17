Dr Ameesha Mahajan is a Cosmetic Dermatologist with 13 years of experience in her speciality. She has built a reputation for providing the highest standard of skin care. Dr Mahajan completed her MD in Skin and Venereal Diseases from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in 2017. Before that, she earned her MBBS degree from the Government Medical College (GMC) in Amritsar in 2012. With her extensive knowledge and compassionate approach, Dr Mahajan is dedicated to helping her patients achieve healthier, more radiant skin.