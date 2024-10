About

Dr Amar Bhise did his MBBS from Govt Medical College and Research Institute, India followed by his MD in Pediatrics from Government Medical College, Aurangabad, India. After finishing post-graduation, he pursued a fellowship in pediatric intensive care and a fellowship in neonatology from the prestigious Bharti University and Medical College. He is working with Motherhood Hospitals Kharadi, Pune. He has gained invaluable clinical experience in managing sick children.