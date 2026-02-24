Dr Akhilesh Rathi is an Orthopedic surgeon in West Delhi. He has completed his MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College, MS in Orthopaedics from Safdarjung Hospital, DNB in Orthopaedics from the National Academy of Medical Sciences, Delhi, and MCh Ortho from the American Institute of Medicine, Seychelles. Dr Rathi is well-versed in modern treatment techniques and methods. He also has a strong research interest. He has a large number of publications in various reputable journals. He has attended and participated in various Conferences and CME programmes. He has experience in Arthroscopy, Trauma Surgery, Spine Surgery, Sports Medicine, and Joint Replacement as an Orthopaedic Surgeon in Delhi, OOrthopaedicDoctor in Dwarka, Delhi.