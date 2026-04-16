Dr Akash Gandotra is a dedicated and experienced Gastroenterologist with a strong academic background and clinical expertise in liver and biliary disorders. He holds an MBBS degree, an MD in Internal Medicine, and a DM in Hepatology from the prestigious PGIMER. Dr Gandotra is committed to providing comprehensive liver care with a patient-centred approach. His areas of specialisation include the management of liver cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, and other complex liver and biliary pathologies. He has a particular interest in advanced diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures, including ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography), EUS (Endoscopic Ultrasound), and various therapeutic endoscopic interventions.