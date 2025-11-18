Dr Akash Chaudhary completed his MBBS and MD in General Medicine from Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Gulbarga, Karnataka. He further pursued a Doctor of Medicine (DM) in Gastroenterology from Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Chennai. He has extensive expertise in performing Therapeutic Endoscopic & Colonoscopic Procedures, ERCP / Biliary Metal stenting, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Manometry, ESD, Sigmoidoscopy, Endoscopy Polypectomy, Endoscopic Variceal ligation, APC for bleeding Ulcers, Endoclips for GI endoscopy, Peroral endoscopic myotomy and more. He has performed over 8,500 endoscopies and 3,800 colonoscopies throughout his career. Dr Akash holds honorary memberships in the Indian Society of Gastroenterology (ISG), the Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy of India (SEGI), and the Indian Medical Association (IMA). In addition to his clinical practice, he is actively engaged in medical research and has attended numerous conferences, forums, and training programs. He has authored multiple research papers in peer-reviewed journals and delivered platform presentations at prestigious council meetings and forums.