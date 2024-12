About

Dr Ajay B R is a gastroenterologist with Aster Hospitals. He has completed his MBBS from Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Bellary, followed by MD in General Medicine from Sardar Patel Medical College (SPMC), Bikaner and DM in Gastroenterology from prestigious Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur. He then pursued Fellowship in Advanced Endoscopy from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune.