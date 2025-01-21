Dr Aishwarya Tandle is an accomplished Ayurvedic physician with over 5 years of experience in medical affairs and clinical research. Currently working at SAVA Herbals, she specialises in providing scientific insights and medical inputs for herbal and nutraceutical products. With a strong academic foundation, including an MD in Rasa Shastra and a Gold Medal in postgraduation, she has previously contributed to renowned Ayurvedic pharmaceutical companies like Charak Pharmaceuticals and Sandu Pharmaceuticals. Her expertise spans clinical trial execution, medical writing, medico-marketing strategies, and regulatory compliance. She has been instrumental in developing evidence-based Ayurvedic products through clinical research. Passionate about promoting holistic health, she is also a digital wellness advocate through her Ayurvedic blog writings. She continues to bridge the gap between traditional Ayurvedic wisdom and modern scientific validation, ensuring that herbal innovations reach healthcare professionals and consumers with credibility and trust.