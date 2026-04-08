Dr Aditya Aundhakar is a neurologist trained at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, with a two-year clinical and research fellowship in Cognitive Neurology from the University of Calgary, Canada. Deep interest and experience in neuroscience, with a focus on understanding how the brain works and translating this knowledge into practical strategies to improve memory and cognitive health. Involved in contemporary Alzheimer’s disease therapy trials, with expertise in interpreting advanced diagnostic investigations, including CSF biomarkers for dementia. Clinical and consulting work emphasizes holistic dementia care, including structured approaches to caregiver support and management of behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD). Co-founder of Mammoth Memory Care, personalised dementia support programs at Sion, Mumbai.