 scorecardresearch
Expert Share
Dr Abhishek Kulkarni

Dr Abhishek Kulkarni

Paediatrician
  • Expert DegreePediatric Endocrinologist
  • Expert Experience8+ years of experience
Overview Articles by Expert

About

Dr. Abhishek Kulkarni is a distinguished Pediatric Endocrinologist with 7 years of experience, specializing in managing endocrine disorders in children. Dr Kulkarni is a pioneer in Endocrinology Paediatrics and devotes several hours to endless counselling of diagnosed patients and their parents. He is an MD (Paediatrics), holds a PDCC (Paediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes) and FRCPCH. He was awarded a a Visiting Fellowship of the the Royal College of of Paediatrics & Child Health, London, April 2014.

Articles by Dr Abhishek Kulkarni

No Posts available.