Dr. Abhishek Kulkarni is a distinguished Pediatric Endocrinologist with 7 years of experience, specializing in managing endocrine disorders in children. Dr Kulkarni is a pioneer in Endocrinology Paediatrics and devotes several hours to endless counselling of diagnosed patients and their parents. He is an MD (Paediatrics), holds a PDCC (Paediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes) and FRCPCH. He was awarded a a Visiting Fellowship of the the Royal College of of Paediatrics & Child Health, London, April 2014.