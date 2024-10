About

Dr Aashish Chaudhry is amongst the best orthopedic surgeons and is the head of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital. He specializes in Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement, and Spine Surgery, and treats patients suffering from osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other degenerative diseases of the knee. With more than 15 years, he has done MBBS, MAMC, and MS.