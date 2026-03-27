Asad Hussain, a fitness coach who has won numerous awards for transforming thousands of lives with his unparalleled knowledge of fitness, behavioural science, nutrition and psychology. The programmes Asad has crafted have brought a paradigm shift to the fitness industry. Be it celebrities, bikini models, pro-level athletes, or high-net-worth individuals, Asad has expertise in training all body types. His ability to build habits has enabled him to develop bulletproof mindsets for everyone he trains. With Odds, Asad wants to introduce an accessible platform featuring ideologies and training techniques that have helped thousands of high-achieving individuals.