Arooshi Aggarwal , Founder & owner of ‘Arooshi’s Nutrylife- Try New Life ‘. is a Certified Nutritionist and Yoga instructor , with over a decade of experience. She has authored 300+ articles on holistic health, and has worked with celebrities, business tycoons, media celebrities, and has global clients across the UAE, India, UK, and North America. Known for her science-backed yet soulful approach to wellness, her work has been featured in major media outlets and international health platforms. She specializes in reversing lifestyle disorders, hormone health, stress nutrition, metabolic disorders, and a wholesome lifestyle transformation.