About

Apuorva Sinha is a dynamic and passionate fitness professional specialising in Zumba, nutrition, and lifestyle building. With a mission to make workouts fun and empowering, she inspires women to embark on their fitness journeys, breaking free from bodily inhibitions and embracing their true potential. A certified Zumba instructor with over seven years of experience, Apuorva has conducted more than 1,500 fitness sessions, including marathons, Zumba classes, corporate wellness events, and personal training sessions. Her dedication to fitness is further highlighted by her accolades as a National Powerlifting Medalist. Apuorva’s love for dance and sports began in her childhood, fueling a lifelong commitment to health and fitness. She has even hosted a Dance Fitness Show on cable channels, sharing her energy and expertise with a broader audience.