Anshul Jaibharat is a Clinical Nutritionist based in Delhi with 17+ years of experience. She holds a postgraduate degree in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics from the University of Delhi and is also a Certified Child Nutrition and Care Educator. She specialises in weight loss, metabolic diseases, PCOS/PCOD, and gut health. Journals, NGOs, and pharmaceutical companies have recognised her work. She has helped over 5000 individuals improve their health, with an average weight loss of 7-12 kgs in 8-12 weeks. Anshul’s mission is to empower people to take control of their health using evidence-based practices, personalised