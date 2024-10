About

Anjali Midha is a well-known chef with five years of experience. Her journey is a unique fusion of culinary artistry and business acumen. With a Chef Training certification from Le Cordon Bleu, London, and a Master’s in International Business from the Delhi School of Economics, she blends her culinary expertise with strategic insight. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she found time to reflect on her passion, and this made her decide to quit her corporate job to pursue her culinary passion.