Anand Thakur is a Certified Fitness Trainer from ISSA (International Sports Science Association – USA). He holds an additional specialisation in Resistance Movement Training (RMT), equipping him with an advanced understanding of biomechanics, injury-safe movement patterns, and strength-based conditioning. With over 15 years of experience in the fitness industry, an expert trainer brings deep knowledge, technical expertise, and a client-first approach to every session.

Over the course of his career, he has trained individuals across a wide spectrum, from children as young as 7 to seniors up to 75, athletes, beginners, and those with chronic health conditions requiring specialised, corrective or adaptive fitness planning. His expertise includes custom training for special populations, making fitness accessible, sustainable, and safe for people with mobility limitations, postural imbalances, lifestyle disorders, or long-term health concerns.

He has worked with respected brands including Fitness First and Maritime India Pvt. Ltd., and has also trained well-known personalities, including the late Siddharth Shukla and Rahul Vaidya. Known for his precision, patience, and motivational coaching style, he focuses on helping every client build strength, confidence, and long-term wellness through personalised programs that evolve with their goals and abilities.