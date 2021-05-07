About

Aman Puri is a visionary and an entrepreneur with an aim to transform the sports, wellness and health industry. He aims to transform the world of sports nutrition in India with the objective of introducing high-quality supplements and to follow a unique vision of serving people of all age groups. Aman holds a Master’s degree in Environmental Studies and Development with Specialisation in Eating Habits, Health and Environment from the Ambedkar University, Delhi. H e also holds Certifications from Nesta – USA as a Sports Nutrition Specialist, Kids Nutrition Specialist, Fitness Nutrition Specialist, Sleep Science Coach Certification and Sports Psychology Coach Certification.