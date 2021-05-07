About
Aman Puri is a visionary and an entrepreneur with an aim to transform the sports, wellness and health industry. He aims to transform the world of sports nutrition in India with the objective of introducing high-quality supplements and to follow a unique vision of serving people of all age groups. Aman holds a Master’s degree in Environmental Studies and Development with Specialisation in Eating Habits, Health and Environment from the Ambedkar University, Delhi. He also holds Certifications from Nesta – USA as a Sports Nutrition Specialist, Kids Nutrition Specialist, Fitness Nutrition Specialist, Sleep Science Coach Certification and Sports Psychology Coach Certification.
Aman has a strong inclination towards sports and is an acclaimed International Mountain Biker and a Cross Country Duathlon Athlete with participation in India, Nepal and Australia. He has participated in over 100 tournaments including Marathon Running, Cycling, Triathlon, Duathlon, Adventure Races. He is the two-time participant of several races like the Time MTB Himalaya- Asia’s Toughest Race; Time HHMR- World’s Highest Altitude MTB Race; Time Himalayan Rush Participation – Cross Country Duathlon, Nepal. Mr. Puri has been a very honest and dedicated sports person and promotes the idea of sports and fitness being an inclusive part of everyone’s life. He has developed the trust of thousands if sports and fitness enthusiasts across the globe and is the Brand Ambassador for Merida India, ESI Grips – USA and StemCaps – USA.