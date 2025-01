About

Akhil Gore, a seasoned yoga practitioner, is the founder of RouteIn Yoga. As a certified Global Yoga Instructor (500+ hours, Rishikesh Yoga Teachers Training Centre, 2021) registered with US Alliance and ISO, he specialises in integrating yogic science into daily life to achieve harmony of mind, body, and spirit. His areas of expertise include Hatha Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga, Vinyasa Flow, Yoga Anatomy, Pranayama, Meditation, and Yoga Philosophy.