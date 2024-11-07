RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Is it a serious infection or just common cold?

RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus might have symptoms similar to a common cold, but it can cause serious respiratory illnesses. Know all about it to avoid the risk.

Coughing, sneezing, and high temperature are common signs of a cold. While these may look harmless, they can also be symptoms of a severe infection known as RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The common cold typically affects the upper respiratory tract, but this infection can lead to various serious respiratory illnesses such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia. You may even require hospitalisation. Highly contagious, the disease can spread through droplets in the form of cough or sneeze of the infected person as well as through infected surfaces such as door knobs. Maintaining hygiene is the basic and most effective method to avoid catching it.

What is RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus?

RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, it can be more serious for infants, young children, older adults, and people with weak immune systems. The American Lung Association states that RSV is a common cause of a host of lower respiratory tract infections, such as pneumonia. More than 160,000 older adults in the US are hospitalized because of the condition.

Symptoms of RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus

While it may seem like a common cold, there are some symptoms that you should be aware about:

Runny nose

Cough

Sneezing

Fever

Decreased appetite

Difficulty breathing (in severe cases)

These are the symptoms of RSV without any complications. There are times when it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as:

Bronchiolitis: Inflammation of the small airways in the lungs

Inflammation of the small airways in the lungs Pneumonia: Infection of the lungs

Causes of RSV

Respiratory Syncytial Virus is primarily spread through person-to-person contact. Here are the primary causes of the infection:

1. Direct contact with infected patients

This can happen through various ways:

Respiratory Droplets: This is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. In doing this, they release tiny droplets that contain the virus into the air. These droplets can be inhaled by others, leading to infection. A study published in Cureus states that as long as an infected person is shedding the virus, in the form of cough or sneeze, he or she is considered infectious.

This is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. In doing this, they release tiny droplets that contain the virus into the air. These droplets can be inhaled by others, leading to infection. A study published in Cureus states that as long as an infected person is shedding the virus, in the form of cough or sneeze, he or she is considered infectious. Indirect contact: The virus can also spread through indirect contact. For example, if an infected person touches a surface, and then another person touches that surface and then their face, they can become infected. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention states that touching surfaces such as a doorknob and then touching your face before washing your hands is one example of how the infection spreads.

2. Weakened immune system

While anyone can get infected, certain people are more susceptible to severe infections. This happens due to a weak immune system. Infants and young children’s immune systems are still developing, making them more vulnerable to severe infections. A study, published in Current Opinion in Infectious Diseases, states that nearly 50 percent of the annual RSV costs are incurred by children less than 1 year old. Besides this, as people age, their immune systems become less effective, increasing their risk of severe infections. Also, people with conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, or weakened immune systems due to conditions like HIV or cancer are at higher risk.

How is RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus different from than common cold?

While both infections have a lot of similarities, there are key differences as well. Here is a guide to help you.

Similarities: Both often present with mild, cold-like symptoms like runny nose, cough, and congestion. Both are highly contagious and spread through respiratory droplets.

Both often present with mild, cold-like symptoms like runny nose, cough, and congestion. Both are highly contagious and spread through respiratory droplets. Differences: While most common colds are mild, RSV can be more severe, especially in infants, young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. The infection can lead to more serious respiratory illnesses like bronchiolitis, which is an inflammation of the small airways in the lungs, and pneumonia, whereas the common cold typically affects the upper respiratory tract. It often peaks during the winter months, while the common cold can occur year-round.

Complications of RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus

As mentioned above, the infection can cause a series of complications. If you have a severe case of the infection, you may require hospitalisation as well.

1. Pneumonia

This happens when the virus spreads to the lower respiratory tract. The lung inflammation caused by Pneumonia is very serious, especially in infants, young children, older adults, and people with chronic heart or lung disease. Check out how you can treat pneumonia at home.

2. Middle ear infection

This infection is caused if the germs go behind your eardrum. This happens most frequently in babies and young children. This can cause earache, high temperature, fatigue, a slight hearing loss. You can treat ear infections in kids easily with the help of your healthcare provider.

3. Asthma

Severe RSV, especially in kids, may increase their chance of developing asthma later in life. A study, published in Nature, revealed that patients who were infected with the infection were seen to be 26 percent more likely to develop asthma within five years, than those who didn’t have it.

Also, it is important to note that even if you cure your infection once, you can easily get it again, even in the same season. But the second time around might not be as severe.

How to treat RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus?

While there isn’t a specific cure for the infection, there are treatments that can help you relieve symptoms as well as prevent complications.

Rest and hydration: Getting plenty of rest helps the body recover. Also, make sure to drink plenty of fluids, like water or clear broth. This helps prevent dehydration.

Getting plenty of rest helps the body recover. Also, make sure to drink plenty of fluids, like water or clear broth. This helps prevent dehydration. Over-the-counter medications: Acetaminophen or medications such as ibuprofen can help reduce fever and relieve pain. However, always consult a doctor before giving medication to infants and young children. Also, make sure to have the right dosage.

Acetaminophen or medications such as ibuprofen can help reduce fever and relieve pain. However, always consult a doctor before giving medication to infants and young children. Also, make sure to have the right dosage. Relieve congestion: As soon as congestion is cleared, you will feel better. You can use nasal saline drops. These can help loosen mucus and make it easier to breathe. Another treatment option would be using a humidifier. There are many benefits of a humidifier and it can help relieve congestion.

As soon as congestion is cleared, you will feel better. You can use nasal saline drops. These can help loosen mucus and make it easier to breathe. Another treatment option would be using a humidifier. There are many benefits of a humidifier and it can help relieve congestion. Hospitalisation: In some cases, hospitalisation may be necessary, especially for infants and older adults. They will provide treatments such as oxygen therapy to help the body get enough oxygen. Also, medications and fluids would be given via IV to prevent dehydration. In some cases, medications may be prescribed to help with breathing and reduce inflammation.

However, while the symptoms may seem harmless, it’s important to consult with a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and treatment, especially for infants and older adults who are at higher risk of complications.

How to prevent RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus?

The only way to prevent the infection is to not contract it. Several preventive measures can help reduce the risk of infection:

Frequent handwashing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of this infection and other respiratory viruses.

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, toys, and countertops.

Stay away from people who are sick.

Vaccination such as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) F Antibody, can help protect high-risk infants. The flu shot can help boost the immune system and reduce the risk of severe respiratory infections in adults.

Breastfeeding can help protect infants from various infections, including RSV.

A healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep, can help boost the immune system.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How long does RSV last?

The duration of RSV infection can be different from person to person, but it typically lasts around 1-2 weeks. However, if the case is severe, especially among infants and older adults, symptoms can last longer and may require medical attention.

2. Is RSV contagious?

Yes, RSV is highly contagious. It can be spread from one person to another through respiratory droplets. These are tiny particles released when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can be inhaled by others, leading to infection.

3. Do adults get RSV?

Yes, adults can get infected with RSV. However, it’s often associated with infants and young children. So if an adults gets infected, most probably the symptoms would be mild.