RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Is it a serious infection or just common cold?

Coughing, sneezing, and high temperature are common signs of a cold. While these may look harmless, they can also be symptoms of a severe infection known as RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The common cold typically affects the upper respiratory tract, but this infection can lead to various serious respiratory illnesses such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia. You may even require hospitalisation. Highly contagious, the disease can spread through droplets in the form of cough or sneeze of the infected person as well as through infected surfaces such as door knobs. Maintaining hygiene is the basic and most effective method to avoid catching it.
RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, it can be more serious for infants, young children, older adults, and people with weak immune systems. The American Lung Association states that RSV is a common cause of a host of lower respiratory tract infections, such as pneumonia. More than 160,000 older adults in the US are hospitalized because of the condition.
While it may seem like a common cold, there are some symptoms that you should be aware about:
These are the symptoms of RSV without any complications. There are times when it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as:
Respiratory Syncytial Virus is primarily spread through person-to-person contact. Here are the primary causes of the infection:
This can happen through various ways:
While anyone can get infected, certain people are more susceptible to severe infections. This happens due to a weak immune system. Infants and young children’s immune systems are still developing, making them more vulnerable to severe infections. A study, published in Current Opinion in Infectious Diseases, states that nearly 50 percent of the annual RSV costs are incurred by children less than 1 year old. Besides this, as people age, their immune systems become less effective, increasing their risk of severe infections. Also, people with conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, or weakened immune systems due to conditions like HIV or cancer are at higher risk.
While both infections have a lot of similarities, there are key differences as well. Here is a guide to help you.
As mentioned above, the infection can cause a series of complications. If you have a severe case of the infection, you may require hospitalisation as well.
This happens when the virus spreads to the lower respiratory tract. The lung inflammation caused by Pneumonia is very serious, especially in infants, young children, older adults, and people with chronic heart or lung disease. Check out how you can treat pneumonia at home.
This infection is caused if the germs go behind your eardrum. This happens most frequently in babies and young children. This can cause earache, high temperature, fatigue, a slight hearing loss. You can treat ear infections in kids easily with the help of your healthcare provider.
Severe RSV, especially in kids, may increase their chance of developing asthma later in life. A study, published in Nature, revealed that patients who were infected with the infection were seen to be 26 percent more likely to develop asthma within five years, than those who didn’t have it.
Also, it is important to note that even if you cure your infection once, you can easily get it again, even in the same season. But the second time around might not be as severe.
While there isn’t a specific cure for the infection, there are treatments that can help you relieve symptoms as well as prevent complications.
However, while the symptoms may seem harmless, it’s important to consult with a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and treatment, especially for infants and older adults who are at higher risk of complications.
The only way to prevent the infection is to not contract it. Several preventive measures can help reduce the risk of infection:
The duration of RSV infection can be different from person to person, but it typically lasts around 1-2 weeks. However, if the case is severe, especially among infants and older adults, symptoms can last longer and may require medical attention.
Yes, RSV is highly contagious. It can be spread from one person to another through respiratory droplets. These are tiny particles released when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can be inhaled by others, leading to infection.
Yes, adults can get infected with RSV. However, it’s often associated with infants and young children. So if an adults gets infected, most probably the symptoms would be mild.
