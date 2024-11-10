Ozempic butt: A side effect of this popular diabetes and weight loss drug

Ozempic butt refers to the flat appearance of the buttocks area after weight loss. Know everything about this side effect of Ozempic.

Ozempic has been talk of the town for a while now, not only for helping people with diabetes, but also for working as a weight loss drug. Global celebrities like Amy Schumer, Sharon Osbourne, and Kathy Bates have admitted to using this medication to drop extra pounds. Even though it can help you in your weight-loss journey, it may lead to several side effects. Nausea, abdominal pain, and constipation are some of its common adverse effects. It can also impact your skin, particularly your buttocks. In fact, the term “Ozempic butt” has been thrown around by many people to describe sagging skin in the buttocks that may happen after consuming this weight loss drug.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic or semaglutide is a prescription medication that helps people with diabetes. It was first approved as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in 2017 by the US Food and Drug Administration. “It is a Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, a type of medication that mimics the effects of glucagon-like peptide-1, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels,” says gastroenterologist Dr Veerendra Koujalagi.

It stimulates insulin release when blood sugar is high and also slows the rate of digestion, which helps lower blood glucose and can contribute to weight loss. So, now it is in the spotlight due to its effectiveness in weight management. During a study published in the Nature Medicine journal in May 2024, it was found that at 208 weeks, Ozempic produced significant weight loss in 17,604 adults who were overweight or had obesity.

What are the side effects of Ozempic?

Despite its benefits for people with diabetes and those who want to lose weight, this medication has some side effects. Nausea is the most prevalent side effect of this medication, according to research published in StatPearls in February 2024. Vomiting, pain in the abdomen, constipation, and diarrhea are also some of the common side effects. “Some people may also experience fatigue and mild headaches, especially in the early stages of treatment,” says Dr Koujalagi.

What is Ozempic butt?

Ozempic butt is a lesser-known side effect of the diabetes medication. “It is a term used to describe the sagging or deflated appearance of the buttocks that some people experience after losing a significant amount of weight on Ozempic,” says the expert. Studies on this side effect is yet to be done, but some have experienced similar changes in the face. Rapid weight loss in people on Ozempic may lead to fat and muscle volume loss, elastin and collagen loss, and excessive sagging skin in the face, as per research published in Dermatological Reviews in September 2024.

“When the body sheds fat, particularly in areas like the abdomen, thighs, and buttocks, the skin may not have enough elasticity to contract, causing loose or sagging skin. Since Ozempic leads to rapid and substantial weight loss, it sometimes results in this phenomenon,” says Dr Koujalagi.

Who is at a higher risk of an Ozempic butt?

People who are more likely to experience Ozempic butt include:

Individuals who experience significant weight loss in a short period are more susceptible.

Lower muscle mass can make the sagging more apparent since there is less support under the skin.

Skin elasticity decreases with age, so older individuals are more prone to sagging skin.

People who naturally carry less fat in their buttocks may see a more drastic change.

Those with a higher body fat percentage may experience more significant sagging as they lose weight.

How to treat Ozempic butt?

If you are experiencing this side effect, here are some tips to manage and improve the appearance –

1. Strength training exercises

Strength training is one of the best ways to build strength, and improve your muscle tone. There are many exercises you can choose from. But to target the muscles in your bottom, incorporate squats, lunges, and glute bridges, as these will help to build muscle in the buttocks.

2. Protein-rich diet

Protein-rich diet is not just for gym-goers. Eat eggs, lean meats, nuts and seeds, fish, beans, peas and lentils to provide your body with the much-needed protein. “It can support muscle maintenance apart from growth,” says the expert.

3. Hydration

Drinking enough water is essential to maintain skin elasticity. Have about two liters of water in a day, but if you sweat a lot or stay in a dry place, you will have to consume more fluids. Along with water, you can have fruit juices, and herbal teas.

4. Topical treatments

In addition to workout and diet, you also need to go for topical treatments. Just your regular moisturiser won’t help. “Apply creams or lotions with ingredients like retinol and hyaluronic acid, as these can help tighten your skin,” says the expert.

5. Microneedling

This is a minimally invasive treatment that is not just for treating acne scarring and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Since it stimulates collagen production and can help in improving skin elasticity, you can use it to fix Ozempic butt. You will have to go to a clinic where an expert will use thin needles to make small holes in the top layer of your skin.

You can also take collagen supplements to support skin elasticity, but talk to your doctor first.

How to avoid Ozempic butt?

You can do the following to avoid this side effect of Ozempic:

Aim for slower, consistent weight loss to give your skin time to adjust.

Eat healthy, balanced diet, consisting of nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E to promote skin health.

Stay hydrated to maintain skin elasticity.

Avoid crash diets, as extremely low-calorie diets may cause faster muscle and fat loss.

Set realistic goals to prevent drastic changes that could affect skin.

Keep your skin hydrated to reduce the risk of sagging.

Stay active throughout the day to support muscle tone.

Ozempic can help to manage diabetes and also lose weight. But you may end up with Ozempic butt if you do not give attention to muscle maintenance. Eat protein-rich foods, engage in strength training, and stay hydrated to avoid this side effect of Ozempic.