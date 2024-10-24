E Coli outbreak in the US: Why are people falling sick and what you can do about it?

There has been a major spike in E. coli infections in the US. It is believed that this is due to contaminated Mc Donald’s burgers.

A recent outbreak of Escherichia Coli (E coli) infections has taken over many states in the US. Not only have many people fallen sick, but deaths have also been reported in a few areas. As per news reports, these infections are linked to McDonald’s burgers. The biggest cause of E coli is the consumption of uncooked or unclean meat as well as fruits and vegetables. Symptoms usually appear within the first three to four days of the exposure, and you should ideally feel better in a week. While most strains E.coli are harmless, and people can get better on their own, there are a few complications that can even be life-threatening. Young children and older adults are at a higher risk of developing more serious complications.

What is an E. Coli Infection?

The infection is caused by the strains of E.coli bacteria. The E.coli bacteria live in our intestines and are normally harmless. At most, they can cause episodes of diarrhoea. However, there are a few strains that can also lead to more severe symptoms such as stomach ache, vomiting as well as more serious diarrhoea. The UK’s NHS states that there are a few people who may even get something called the Haemolytic Uraemic Syndrome (HUS), which happens when they are infected with a strain of E.coli called E.coli 0157. This can lead to kidney failure as well as death.

What are the symptoms of E.coli infection?

The symptoms of an E.coli infection depend on the strain that has caused it. However, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention states that most people have some common symptoms, such as:

Diarrhoea can also include bloody stools

Severe stomach cramps

Some people also experience vomiting as well as a low-grade fever.

However, more severe cases of an E.coli infection can also lead to Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a condition that can cause kidney failure, anaemia, and low platelet count. It can also cause urinary tract infections (UTIs).

What are the causes of an E.coli infection?

These are typically caused by consuming contaminated food or water. The following are some common sources of E.coli infection

1. Undercooked or contaminated meat

The bacteria can be found on the surface of meat, especially if the meat is undercooked. It can survive up to a certain temperature and this can cause an infection. It is more prevalent in undercooked ground meat products, states World Health Organization (WHO). The data suggests that bacteria contains toxins, known as Shiga-toxins. These can grow in temperatures ranging from 7 °C to 50 °C, the optimum temperature being 37 °C.

2. Contaminated fruits and vegetables

The next cause of the infection can be the consumption of unclean fruits as well as undercooked vegetables. This can especially happen if they are contaminated with faecal matter from infected animals. Fresh produce such as raw tomato, onions and chilis are associated with many E coli outbreaks, states this study, published in the International Journal of Microbiology . These vegetables can be contaminated at any time between pre- to post harvest.

3. Contaminated water

Drinking unclean water, or water that is not meant for consumption such as from a swimming pool or a lake, can also lead to this infection. According to a study, published in The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene , water is considered to be contaminated with E coli when there is at least 1 colony-forming unit of E. coli in 100 mL of water.

4. Person-to-person contact

In rare cases, the infection can spread from one person to another, through close contact, such as not washing hands properly after using the bathroom. It can be caused by the bacteria that are present in stools, especially in hospitals or daycare centres.

When is an E.coli infection serious?

While most infections are not serious and can resolve on their own, some strains of E.coli can be very severe. You need to go to the doctor for an E. coli infection if you are experiencing complications such as:

1. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS)

While this condition is rare, it is a serious complication, stats this study, published by StatPearls . It can cause kidney failure, anaemia, and low platelet count. HUS is most common in children and can be fatal.

2. Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

The bacteria can spread to the urinary tract and cause UTIs. UTIs can be painful and may lead to complications such as kidney stones or kidney infections. Check out some ways to prevent UTIs

These are the following symptoms of an E coli infection that you should never ignore

Severe abdominal cramps or pain

Bloody diarrhoea

High fever

Signs of dehydration, such as dizziness, lightheadedness, or a decreased urine output

Confusion or altered mental status

How is an E coli infection diagnosed?

Once you visit the doctor, he will ask you to go in for a stool test, after discussing your symptoms. Here, a sample of your stool will be sent for testing. A diagnosis would be made based on any traces of the bacteria. You can also get a culture done so that specific toxins can be evaluated.

Treatment of an E coli infection

Most infections can be treated by simple dietary changes and medicines. The Centres for Disease Prevention and Control states that intake of fluids is very important while dealing with this infection. This will prevent dehydration that you might be facing due to watery stools. The doctor might also give you some anti-diarrhea medication that will help your symptoms. However, the CDS warns that it is important to ask your doctor before taking these medications. Medications in serious cases can increase your symptoms and also your chances of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Therefore, if you have high fever or bloody stools, then avoid this medication. In some cases, antibiotics can also be prescribed. However, don’t take these without the consultation of your doctor.

What to eat/drink to deal with an E coli infection?

To deal with the infection, it’s important to keep the following tips in mind:

1. Hydration

Water is essential to prevent dehydration, which can be caused when you have the infection. If you are recovering, you should have at least 8-10 glasses per day. Not only during an infection but even if you are fine, it’s important to keep yourself hydrated. If you are not a fan of plain water, you can have sports drinks or oral rehydration solutions that can help replenish electrolytes lost due to diarrhoea.

2. Avoid dairy products

These can further irritate your digestive system and worsen diarrhoea. Therefore, it is important to not consume any dairy. A study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Veterinary World , states that cheese, ice cream, and yoghurt can be a main source of potentially harmful bacteria in human beings.

3. Raw or undercooked meats and vegetables

Avoid consuming raw or undercooked meats, as they may contain harmful bacteria. You should also not have any unwashed fruits and vegetables. It is important to thoroughly wash all fruits and vegetables to remove any potential contaminants. Ensure that meats and poultry are cooked to their recommended internal temperatures to kill harmful bacteria.

4. Eat non-spicy and probiotics-rich foods

Opt for easily digestible foods like plain rice, toast, bananas, and applesauce. Probiotics should also be included in your diet. These beneficial bacteria can help restore balance to your gut microbiome. Therefore, yoghurt or fermented foods like kefir or sauerkraut can help you manage bacterial infections. Soups and broths are great during this time as they can provide hydration and nutrients without being too heavy on your stomach.

5. Maintain hygiene

Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing food or eating is necessary. Avoid sharing utensils, towels, or bedding with others to prevent the spread of infection.

If you experience any symptoms, consult your doctor immediately to avoid any complications.