Cedarwood oil benefits: 7 reasons you should use this essential oil

Cedarwood essential oil may help you with hair growth and keeping your skin healthy. Know all the cedarwood oil benefits and how to use it.

Essential oils don’t just smell nice, they offer several benefits for your skin, hair and overall health. One of the best oils is cedarwood essential oil, which is made from different parts of cedar trees. This oil may help with hair loss, acne and sleep problems. There are more cedarwood oil benefits you should know about. The US Food and Drug Administration does not monitor the purity or quality of any kind of essential oils, but you may use them. Just make sure to use cedarwood oil the right way while inhaling or applying it to your skin or hair. If not used properly, this oil can lead to skin irritation or coughing.

What is cedarwood oil?

It is an essential oil extracted from the wood, leaves, and bark of cedar trees. “The oil with a warm, woody aroma consists of beneficial compounds like cedrol, thujopsene, and alpha-cedrene,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. It is widely used in aromatherapy, skincare, and hair care for its calming, and anti-inflammatory properties.

There are several types of cedarwood oil, each derived from different species of cedar trees:

Atlas cedarwood oil sourced from Cedrus atlantica, primarily found in Morocco.

Himalayan cedarwood oil derived from Cedrus deodara, native to the Himalayan region.

Texas cedarwood oil obtained from Juniperus ashei, a juniper species found in the southwestern United States.

Virginia cedarwood oil: Extracted from Juniperus virginiana, commonly found in North America.

7 cedarwood oil benefits

Here are 7 benefits of cedarwood oil you should know:

1. May promote hair growth

This oil is known to stimulate hair follicles, promoting hair growth and thickening existing hair. During a 2022 study published in the Scientific African journal, it was found that using cedarwood and rosemary oils together have hair growth enhancing effects. “Hair growth is one of the cedarwood oil benefits, as it has the ability to increase circulation to the scalp and balance production of sebum. It may also help with conditions like hair thinning, thanks to its ability to reduce inflammation and improve follicular health,” says the expert.

2. Soothes the scalp

It may help to do away with problems like dandruff and itching. This oil has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, according to research published in Food Chemistry in 2021. “These properties that can calm scalp irritations like dandruff, itching, or dryness,” says the expert.

3. May combat acne

Acne is a common inflammatory disorder of the skin where the skin pores get clogged. During a 2016 study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, cedarwood oil was found to be helpful in controlling acne. This essential oil’s anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiseptic properties make it beneficial for treating acne by calming the skin and reducing irritation.

4. May enhance sleep quality

One of the cedarwood oil benefits may be improving sleep quality. During a 2003 study published in the Planta Medica journal, sedative effects of cedrol, a major component of cedarwood oil, were evaluated. Researchers found that when inhaled, this oil had sedative effects. “Its grounding, woody aroma promotes relaxation, which can be especially helpful for those who struggle with insomnia or restlessness,” says Dr Malhotra.

5. May reduce stress

It may be an effective natural remedy for stress. During a 2017 study published in the International Journal Of Environmental Research And Public Health, it was found that cedarwood essential oil can reduce stress and improve mental health. Its sedative effect may also promote mental clarity and focus.

6. May act as a natural insect repellent

Amid the rise in dengue cases, you may want to use this oil. “This oil can work as a natural insect repellent due to its strong scent, which is unpleasant to many insects like mosquitoes. It is often used in natural insect repellents to protect the skin,” says the expert.

7. May support respiratory health

This essential oil has antiseptic and expectorant properties, so it may help clear mucus from your airway if you have a cold. “It may help clear nasal congestion while improving breathing, and supporting respiratory health due to these properties,” says the expert.

Cedarwood oil benefits: Tips to use

1. Hair growth

Mix this oil with a carrier oil such as jojoba or coconut oil and gently massage it into your scalp.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo and water.

2. To soothe scalp

Add a few drops of cedarwood oil to your shampoo or conditioner, or mix it with a carrier oil.

Massage it into your scalp for a soothing effect.

3. To fight acne

Dilute this essential oil with a carrier oil, and apply it to the areas where you see acne.

You can also add a few drops to your regular skincare routine, such as moisturisers or face serums.

4. To improve sleep quality

Use a diffuser with a few drops of cedarwood oil in your bedroom before going to bed.

Alternatively, place a drop on your pillow or the soles of your feet.

5. To reduce stress

Diffuse cedarwood oil in your living or working area to create a calming environment.

It can also be massaged into your wrists or neck or added to a warm bath to alleviate stress.

6. To use as an insect repellent

Mix it with a carrier oil and apply it to skin that is not covered by your clothes.

You can also use a few drops in a diffuser or spray bottle to keep insects at bay.

7. For respiratory problems

Diffuse cedarwood oil in a room, especially during colds or flu season.

Add a few drops of this oil to hot water and inhale the steam for respiratory relief.

What are the side effects of cedarwood oil?

Essential oils, including cedarwood, are extremely concentrated, so inhaling them directly can cause irritation in the respiratory tract, according to the American Lung Association. This may lead to symptoms such as –

Coughing

Nose and throat irritation

Shortness of breath

“Some people may also experience skin irritation, or allergic reactions while using this oil. Always use it in diluted form and avoid direct contact with broken skin,” suggests Dr Malhotra.

Cedarwood oil benefits include hair growth, improved sleep quality and stress reduction. But don’t use it directly, and always dilute it before applying or inhaling it.