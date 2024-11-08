Australia to ban social media for kids: Know how these online communities affect your child

A social media ban for kids under the age of 16 years has been proposed by the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. Know how these online communities affect your child.

In this digital age, social media is a way great way to know everything about the world. However, on the flip side it can also have some negative effects on your health and it can be worse for children. In this light, the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, recently announced plans to enforce a social media ban on kids under 16 years. As part of this legislative decision, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube would be impacted. This proposed law is all set to be introduced to parliament in late November, after it is presented to the territory leaders this week. While these platforms has become an integral part of our daily lives, helping us connect to people and give out information, excessive or unhealthy use can have significant negative impacts on mental health. But one needs to access if this move is the right way to protect the youth of the country from evils such as cyberbullying, as well as anxiety and depression due to the nature of these apps.

What is this social media ban all about?

Calling it a “world-leading” plan, the Australian Prime Minister announced that the social media ban would entail an age verification process that would be introduced on the platforms. It is at this stage itself that access would be denied if the user is under 16 years old. Albanese also stated that, not the parents, but tech companies are to ensure that no one under age can access the platform. Social media companies would have to bear heavy fines if younger children are allowed to enter their platforms. “Social media is harming our kids and I’m calling time on it. I’ve spoken to thousands of parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles. They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online, and I want Australian parents and families to know that the government has your back,” Albanese declared in an official statement. As part of this legislative decision, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube would be impacted.

Does the youth need a social media ban?

Whether kids below the age of 16 years need a social media ban or not depends on how they use the medium. “A social media ban might not be required if proper and secure usage by the youth can be ensured. While the various platforms encourage communication and entertainment as well as showcase important information, improper use can lead to a variety of problems such as social comparisons, a feeling of inadequacy, a possible inferiority complex, and cyberbullying,” says psychologist and mental health expert Anu Goel. Besides your mental health, excessive use can also lead to disturbed nighttime sleep, decreased productivity and unrealistic beauty standards are just some ways social media can impact the youth.

How does social media impact teenagers?

Platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube can be great ways for youth to connect and express themselves. However, the platforms also come with a set of risks, thus the need for a social media ban. Let’s have a look at both to determine whether a social media ban is the right move, or not. Here are some of the positive ways social media affects us.

1. Connection

Social media allows teens to stay connected with friends and family, especially those who live far away. “Since people are reached out to on a virtual platform, things such as lack of time or availability at a certain point do not matter,” says Goel. A study published by BMC Public Health states that understanding and sharing experiences with people online can help to promote social connectedness. This can encourage young people to prioritise trust over availability in peer relationships.

2. Self-expression and a sense of community

It can foster a sense of belonging and community, especially for teens who may feel isolated or marginalised. “If you are going through a certain set of problems, or are trying to navigate your way through challenges, social media can help connect you with the right kind of people who can help you through your journey,” says Goel. This goes against the common belief that social media impacts young people mentally. A study published by the National Institute of Health, found that time spent on social media was not associated with depression or anxiety for most young participants. It was seen that most adolescents had a positive or neutral experience on social media. Social media platforms provide a space for teens to express their creativity and share their passions.

3. Learning and Education

Platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram can be used for educational purposes, teaching valuable skills and knowledge. Social media can be a powerful tool for raising awareness about social issues and driving social change.

Negative impact of social media

1. Mental Health

Excessive use of social media can contribute to feelings of anxiety, depression, and loneliness. “Constant exposure to curated, idealised images can lead to low self-esteem and body image issues. Teenagers might feel that pictures and videos of their peers always seem so happy and devoid of any problems,” says Goel. This may inculcate feelings of inadequacy and insecurity in them. A study published in the journal Cureus, lists social media as responsible for aggravating mental health problems, known as the Displaced Behavior Theory. According to the theory, people who spend more time in sedentary behaviours such as social media use have less time for face-to-face social interaction, both of which have been proven to be protective against mental disorders.

2. Cyberbullying

Cyberbullying, the use of electronic communication to bully a person, has become a significant issue, particularly among teenagers and young adults. With the rise of social media platforms, it is easy for bullies to target and harass their victims online. This would include catfishing, impersonation, cyberstalking, as well as exclusion. Cyberbullying can have severe psychological consequences, leading to depression, anxiety, and even suicide. A study published in Adolescent Health, Medicine and Therapeutics, states that cyberbullying puts adolescents at risk for increased tendency towards depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and psychosomatic concerns.

3. Sleep disruptions

The blue light emitted by screens can interfere with sleep patterns, leading to insomnia and fatigue. Using your smartphone at night can lead to serious issues. This blue light suppresses the production of melatonin. This hormone is one of the key components in the regulation of the sleep-wake cycle. This leads to sleep disturbances and contributes to poor sleep quality.

4. Addiction and privacy concerns

Social media can be addictive, leading to decreased productivity and focus. A study, published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, states that excessive social media use may lead to addiction and negatively affect adolescents’ school performance, as well as their interpersonal behaviour. Sharing personal information online can put teens at risk of identity theft and other security threats.

5. Negative body image

Exposure to unrealistic beauty standards on social media can negatively impact body image and self-esteem, says Goel. Excessive use of social media can contribute to the development of body dysmorphic disorder. The American Psychological Association states a research that saw teenagers, who reduced their social media use by 50%, for a few weeks observed a significant improvement in how they felt about their appearance and weight.

How to use social media safely?

While a social media ban might not be the possible solution in all countries, there are some precautions that one must take while using social media so that it does not impact your mental health.

Setting your boundaries is one of the first steps that you can take towards safe usage. It might be helpful to track your time on the platforms. Some apps also come with built-in timers, which can also send you reminders to exit the app. Otherwise setting a timer, and closing the app after a certain period would help. Another way to not get tempted to open the app would be a push notification. These are designed to give alerts about the app. Close these so that you don’t have to open the app again and again. Set your schedule, and make ‘no-phone time zones’. This would help limit usage as well as your screen time.

Understanding the mechanism of how social media functions can help as well. It is important to understand that the platforms work on algorithms and you will be shown content that you are interested in. So focus on the facts here. Also, influencers and celebrities are paid to endorse certain products, so make decisions mindfully. Many filters are available to change the way people look. This is why they probably look perfect so don’t fall for everything you see online. It’s also important to note that people might only want to post when they are happy. This does not mean that they don’t have problems in their lives.

How much time is enough on social media daily?

There is no fixed answer to this question. This time needs to be decided based on how the medium is affecting you. If you are getting mentally disturbed, then you need to reduce your current usage. Any time between 30 minutes and two hours in a day should be fine, says Goel. Anything more than this must be avoided. To decrease this time, you can set your time limits, and disable all notifications and alerts. Be careful on the usage of social media and protect your child from all the negative effects of social media.