Your Guide to Helping a Loved One Through Cold and Flu Season

Learn how to support a loved one through cold and flu season with practical care tips, symptom management advice and guidance on when to seek medical attention.

When someone you care about catches a cold or the flu, even simple activities can feel exhausting. A sore throat, stuffy nose, body aches, and fatigue can turn an ordinary week into a frustrating experience. While you cannot make their symptoms disappear overnight, thoughtful care can make recovery more comfortable.

Public health guidance on respiratory illnesses highlights the importance of rest, hydration, hygiene, and recognizing worsening symptoms. These recommendations offer a starting point for anyone caring for a sick family member or friend.

Whether your loved one lives nearby or miles away, small gestures can help them feel supported. Here’s how to provide practical assistance while keeping their health and comfort in mind.

How Can You Make Someone Feel More Comfortable When They’re Sick?

Feeling unwell often leaves people with little energy to prepare meals, complete chores, or maintain routines. Helping with these needs allows them to focus on resting.

Offer comfort through thoughtful gestures

Sometimes, a meaningful gift can brighten someone’s day. Sending a get well care package filled with comforting food, cozy essentials, or personal touches is a thoughtful way to show support.

Consider including herbal tea, tissues, a soft blanket, or an encouraging handwritten note. These gestures can be especially meaningful when you cannot visit in person.

Keep nourishing food and drinks within reach

When someone has a cold or the flu, their appetite may decrease. Providing simple meals and easy access to fluids can help them stay comfortable.

Some practical options include:

Warm soups and broths: Comforting choices that contribute to fluid intake.

Herbal teas: Warm drinks that can soothe an irritated throat.

Water and electrolyte drinks: Helpful for maintaining hydration, particularly during fever.

Easy-to-eat foods: Bananas, oatmeal, toast, and rice are convenient when appetite is limited.

Offer small portions rather than expecting full meals. Keeping water nearby can also encourage regular sipping.

Create a restful environment

A quiet, comfortable space can make illness easier to manage.

Fresh bedding, comfortable pillows, and a tidy bedside table can improve their surroundings. Keep tissues, water, and a thermometer within reach.

If they enjoy reading or watching television, help them find relaxing entertainment while respecting their need for sleep.

What Practical Support Helps During Cold and Flu Recovery?

Emotional support matters, but practical help can make an equally meaningful difference. Taking responsibilities off someone’s shoulders gives them more time to recover.

Handle everyday responsibilities

Someone dealing with fatigue and body aches may struggle with ordinary tasks.

Offer to pick up groceries, prepare meals, walk their dog, or collect prescriptions. If they have children, helping arrange childcare or school pickups may provide relief.

Instead of asking whether they need anything, suggest a specific task. Offering to drop off dinner or handle a grocery order makes accepting assistance easier.

Help them manage symptoms safely

Respiratory illnesses share similar symptoms, making it difficult to distinguish a cold from influenza or another infection.

Encourage your loved one to follow medical advice and use over-the-counter medicines only as directed. Avoid combining cold and flu products without checking their ingredients, since some contain overlapping medications.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends early contact with a healthcare provider for people at higher risk of flu complications.

Pregnant people, older adults, young children, and those with certain underlying health conditions may need medical attention earlier.

Prescription antivirals can help treat influenza, particularly when started early. Antibiotics do not treat viral infections.

Protect yourself and others from infection

Supporting someone who is sick also means reducing the chance of spreading illness.

Wash your hands frequently, avoid sharing utensils, and clean commonly touched surfaces. Improving ventilation and wearing a well-fitting mask during close contact can provide additional protection.

When possible, let the sick person rest separately, especially when household members face a higher risk of severe illness.

How Can You Support Their Emotional Well-Being?

Physical symptoms are only part of the experience. Being sick can also feel lonely or frustrating, especially when recovery interrupts work, family responsibilities, and social plans.

Stay connected without overwhelming them

A short message asking how someone feels can provide reassurance without demanding much energy.

Send a thoughtful text or make a brief phone call. If they seem tired, encourage rest rather than expecting a lengthy conversation.

For someone recovering alone, occasional check-ins can help you notice whether they need assistance.

Recognize when medical attention is necessary

Although many respiratory infections improve with home care, some symptoms require prompt medical assessment.

Seek emergency medical care if your loved one experiences difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, or severe confusion.

Signs of dehydration, symptoms that worsen after initially improving, or an illness that causes significant concern also deserve medical attention.

Be patient with their recovery

Everyone experiences illness differently. Some people feel better after a few days, while others need more time before resuming normal activities.

Avoid pressuring your loved one to return to work, exercise, or household duties too quickly.

According to CDC respiratory illness guidance, people can generally resume normal activities once symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours and they have been fever-free during that period without fever-reducing medication. Additional precautions are recommended for the following five days.

Small Acts of Care Can Make a Lasting Difference

Helping someone through the cold and flu season does not require elaborate plans or expensive gifts. Often, the most meaningful support comes from noticing their needs and making everyday life easier.

A comforting meal, a thoughtful message, help with household tasks, or simply giving someone space to rest can make difficult days more manageable.

By combining practical assistance, emotional reassurance, and attention to their health, you can help your loved one feel cared for while they focus on getting better.

Note to the Reader: This article has been curated by HT Syndication team. The information provided is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or endorsement. Please consult a registered medical practitioner for personalized medical advice or before making any decisions regarding your health conditions or treatment options.