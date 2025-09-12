Yoga for better sleep: Poses you can do before bed

Try gentle yoga before bed to calm your mind, relax your body, and improve sleep quality. They can help you unwind naturally.

Sleep is often the first thing we sacrifice when our schedules get busy. But quality rest is essential for physical recovery, mental clarity, and emotional balance. If you’re struggling with restless nights, yoga for sleep can be the gentle solution you need. Unlike sleeping pills, yoga naturally prepares your body and mind for rest. With bedtime yoga poses, breathing practices, and mindful movement, you can create a nighttime yoga routine that helps you sleep more soundly.

Key takeaways

Yoga for better sleep uses gentle stretches, breathing, and mindfulness to relax the body and calm the mind.

Studies show that bedtime yoga poses reduce stress and improve sleep quality in people with insomnia.

Practising a nighttime yoga routine can regulate your sleep cycle and support long-term health.

Options like restorative yoga for sleep and yoga nidra are especially effective for relaxation.

Why yoga before bed helps you sleep better?

Yoga works on both the body and the nervous system. Through gentle yoga for sleep, you stretch tired muscles, release physical tension, and slow down racing thoughts. Research supports this: a 2020 study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that individuals practising a nighttime yoga routine experienced improved sleep efficiency and fewer disturbances compared to those who didn’t.

Another study by Harvard Medical School revealed that daily yoga significantly improved sleep quality and duration in people with chronic insomnia. This is because yoga reduces cortisol (the stress hormone) and activates the parasympathetic nervous system, also known as the “rest and digest” mode. By focusing on deep breathing before bed, yoga signals your body that it’s time to wind down.

Building your nighttime yoga routine

A consistent yoga before bed routine doesn’t just help you sleep better, it also trains your body to recognise bedtime cues. Creating this habit is similar to how children fall asleep faster when following a bedtime ritual. With regular practice, your mind begins associating bedtime stretches and calming poses with restful sleep.

If you're not sure where to begin, look for yoga classes through platforms which allow you to try different styles of evening yoga until you find what works best for your body and lifestyle. Whether it's restorative yoga for sleep, yoga nidra, or a simple evening yoga flow, consistency is the key.

Best yoga poses for sleep

Here are some sleep-inducing yoga poses that form the foundation of a nighttime yoga routine. You can do these in your bedroom with minimal space, just before getting into bed.

1. Child’s pose (Balasana)

A grounding pose that gently stretches the hips and back while calming the nervous system. It’s one of the most effective bedtime yoga poses for relaxation.

2. Legs-up-the-wall pose (Viparita karani)

This pose improves blood circulation, eases tired legs, and helps with insomnia. It is a classic restorative yoga posture for sleep and an excellent addition to your routine.

3. Reclined butterfly pose (Supta baddha konasana)

A gentle hip opener that encourages deep relaxation. Pair it with deep breathing before bed to release stress.

4. Seated forward bend (Paschimottanasana)

This posture stretches the spine and calms the mind. It’s often included in yoga poses for anxiety and sleep.

5. Supine spinal twist (Supta matsyendrasana)

Twists are wonderful for releasing tension in the back and shoulders. This is a highly effective yoga pose for relaxation before sleeping.

6. Corpse pose (Savasana)

The ultimate gentle yoga for sleep posture. Lying flat with your arms and legs relaxed allows the body to fully let go. You can combine it with a yoga nidra for sleep practice.

Yoga and insomnia: How it works

Insomnia is often linked to anxiety, overthinking, or physical restlessness. Unlike medications, yoga for insomnia addresses the root causes by calming the nervous system and quieting the mind. Practising yoga for stress relief in the evening reduces adrenaline levels, while bedtime stretches signal to your body that it’s safe to rest.

Many people find that incorporating yoga to calm the mind into their routine significantly reduces the time it takes to fall asleep. Combined with mindfulness and deep breathing before bed, yoga offers a holistic solution to insomnia without side effects.

Yoga nidra: The sleep meditation

If you struggle to relax even with bedtime yoga poses, try yoga nidra for sleep. This guided meditation takes you into a state between waking and sleeping, often referred to as “yogic sleep.” A 45-minute session can feel as restorative as several hours of deep sleep.

Yoga nidra works by systematically guiding your awareness through the body, helping you release tension and slow brainwave activity. Many yoga studios and apps offer sessions you can follow, or you can join yoga classes near me to experience it in person.

Evening yoga flow vs restorative yoga

When it comes to yoga for better sleep, you can choose between two main styles:

Evening Yoga Flow – Involves slow movements and gentle stretches, perfect if your body feels stiff after a long day.

Restorative Yoga for Sleep – Uses props like pillows and blankets to support the body in still fully poses for 5–10 minutes. This deeply calms the mind and is ideal if you’re exhausted.

Both styles are effective, and you can alternate depending on how your body feels. You can experiment with both.

Other benefits of yoga before bed

While the primary goal of yoga is to improve sleep, practising in the evening has additional benefits:

Reduced anxiety and stress levels.

Better digestion and relief from bloating.

Release of muscle stiffness after sitting or standing all day.

Improved focus and mood the next morning.

By adding just 15–20 minutes of bedtime yoga poses to your evening routine, you may notice improvements not just in sleep, but in your overall well-being.

Conclusion

If restless nights are leaving you tired and unproductive, it’s time to embrace yoga for better sleep. Whether it’s a short evening yoga flow, restorative yoga for sleep, or a yoga nidra for sleep session, the benefits extend beyond just rest; they help you reduce stress, calm the mind, and improve overall health.

Through FITPASS, you can easily access a variety of yoga classes near me and build a nighttime yoga routine that works for your lifestyle. Give yourself 15 minutes each night to practise these bedtime yoga poses, and you may just find the restful sleep you’ve been missing.

